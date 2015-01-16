Representative of the OSCE commented an incident occurred during the monitoring on the contact line

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Representative of the OSCE James Warlick commented an incident occurred during the monitoring on the contact line of Azerbaijan and Armenian Armed Forces.

Report informs, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page: "Reported gunfire near OSCE monitors in Nagorno-Karabakh is a clear violation of security guarantees from the sides".

On January 14, during the monitoring, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The field assistant of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Yevgeny Sharov, involved in the monitoring held on the Azerbaijani side, stated that Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not open retaliatory fire in accordance with the rules of pre-defined monitoring and the condition was created for the completion of the monitoring.