Remains of martyr identified 26 years later delivered to Yevlakh - PHOTO

The remains of a previously unidentified martyr buried in the Shammadli cemetery in Imishli district were removed from the grave and taken to the Yevlakh district.

Karabakh Bureau of Report informs that the martyr’s remains were handed over to his family.

Valiaddin Ibrahimov died in fights in 1993-1994, during the attacks of occupant Armenian forces against the Fizuli region. Since it was impossible to identify his body, he was buried in the Shammadli cemetery, Imishli region as an unknown martyr.

In the organization of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on prisoners of war, hostages and missing persons, the remains of unknown martyrs were exhumed, with relevant samples taken. Comparative analysis of the removed samples of the remains and the samples taken from family members showed kinship ties with one of the buried.

Under military rituals, the body of a martyr who has been missing for 26 years was to be buried at the request of his family in the Alley of martyrs in Yevlakh on January 23, 2020, at 15:00.