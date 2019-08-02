Deputy Defense Minister checks the readiness of units for the winter period

According to the annual plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a group of officers led by Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Kerim Veliev and the command staff of the Army Corps visited units stationed in high-mountainous terrain and in harsh climatic conditions.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the quality of the preparatory work for the winter, the provision and equipping of the military personnel following the standards of the winter period were checked.

The Deputy Minister inquired about the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen and their social conditions brought to the officials the requirements of the Minister of Defense in connection with the better organization of the relevant service and gave specific instructions.