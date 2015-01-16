Rally on Azerbaijanis taken as a hostage by Armenians in Turkey to be held

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Ighdyr Azerbaijani house" Public Union will hold a rally under the slogan "We want the two Turks held hostage by the fascist Armenia to return" in Zubeyda khanim boulevard of Igdyr (Turkey)on January 17 at 12 am local time.

Report informs referring to the website "yesiligdir", the head of the union Sardar Unsal stated it. "We call all the residents of Ighdyr to the signature campaign and press conference. Everybody should come and protest against the Armenians' this action," S.Unsal said.

He urged everybody of common sense to participate in signature collection campaign for the releasing of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken as a hostage while visiting the graves of their relatives in Azerbaijan's occupied territories by Armenians: "We condemn their being taken hostage by the Armenian Armed Forces and "imprisonment".