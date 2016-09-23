Rafael Harpaz: The only solution of Karabakh conflict is the peaceful settlement

Tel Aviv. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ We followed the development in Karabakh conflict zone. This is based on our experience in our regions. We really hope and believe that the only solution is the peaceful."

Report informs, Director of the Eurasia Department at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafael Harpaz told group of Azerbaijani reporters.

According to him, Israel supports these efforts and hopes that international efforts headed by OSCE Minsk Group will succeed: "This region needs a peace. The peace is what needed for the region. If there will be peace, I believe that the economical potential of the region is enormous."