Quadrocopter of Armenian armed forces destroyed

https://report.az/storage/news/f8c24b3d6e89e1ddca1f16249699ee63/3024896c-575f-4175-8fe7-4c6560cb09a1_292.jpg
Baku. 17 April .REPORT.AZ/ On April 17, a quadrocopter, belonging to the armed forces of Armenia that has attempted to fly over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Tartar direction of the front was timely detected and destroyed as a result of the vigilance of our units.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
