Putin urged parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease fire

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply concerned by reports of growing tensions on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.
"President Putin urges conflict parties to an immediate ceasefire and exercise restraint", - Peskov stressed.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author