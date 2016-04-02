 Top
    Putin urged parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease fire

    Peskov, Russian President is deeply concerned about reports of growing tension in the contact line

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply concerned by reports of growing tensions on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

    "President Putin urges conflict parties to an immediate ceasefire and exercise restraint", - Peskov stressed.

