    Putin: Russia continues to assist in Karabakh conflict settlement

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia continues to provide assistance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Moscow.

    According to him, the issue was discussed at today's meeting with Sargsyan.

    "Russia continues to assist in the search for mutually acceptable solutions to the conflict within the framework of various formats - both within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and in direct contacts with Yerevan and Baku", Russian president said.

