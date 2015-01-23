Provocation of Armenian Armed Forces prevented: 2 Armenians killed

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian reconnaissance and provocation groups attempted to cross the contact line. Report was informed by the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

"As a result of the alertness of our Armed Forces' units, the detection of approaching enemy in advance and remedial actions, Armenians were forced to retreat with loss during a fierce shooting.

According to the initial official reports of opposite side, Lieutenant Karen Galstyan and private soldier Artak Sargsyan were killed.

Defense Ministry stated that Azerbaijani Armed Forces have no loss: "The operation conditions on the frontline are under the control of Azerbaijani soldiers. They are always ready to prevent any provocation of the enemy."