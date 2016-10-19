Provincial Governor: Iran supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

https://report.az/storage/news/9cec6ca5aed3e0039d86ca608cbba3fa/136322f2-5728-4105-baea-6298fcbcddb3_292.jpg
Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iran supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Report informs, Governor of the Iranian province of Ardabil Majid Khodabakhsh said at a press conference commenting on Iran's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
According to him, this policy has not changed: "We are in Ardabil support this policy. The conflict must be resolved in a peaceful and fair way."
