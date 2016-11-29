 Top
    Protest in Brussels requests freedom to hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

    Representatives of NGOs protested against their illegal arrest in Armenia

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of civil society in Azerbaijan held a protest in Brussels requesting freedom to Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev held in hostage by Armenia.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Movement Democracy and prosperity of Azerbaijan Gubad Ibadoglu said.

    So, NGO representatives holding pictures of the hostages have demanded to free them.

    Chairmen of other NGOs - Sahib Mammadov, Samir Aliyev, Vugar Bayramov, Avaz Hasanov and others attended the event.

