Protest in Brussels requests freedom to hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of civil society in Azerbaijan held a protest in Brussels requesting freedom to Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev held in hostage by Armenia.

Report informs, Chairman of the Movement Democracy and prosperity of Azerbaijan Gubad Ibadoglu said.

So, NGO representatives holding pictures of the hostages have demanded to free them.

Chairmen of other NGOs - Sahib Mammadov, Samir Aliyev, Vugar Bayramov, Avaz Hasanov and others attended the event.