Presidential Assistant and Defence Minister inspect situation in military units of frontline zone

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues Fuad Alasgarov and Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited military units stationed in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Minstry of Defence (MoD).

During the visit, the state of combat readiness of troops, the service and social conditions of military personnel were inspected, as well as conversations with servicemen were held. Then a joint dinner was organized.