President: We will never allow second Armenian state to be created in historical Azerbaijani lands

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, which is an independent state for 26 years today, strongly stands on its feet. Of course, our main problem is the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As you know, Armenia has occupied 20% of our territory, recognized by the international community, for over 20 years".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The head of state said that more than one million citizens have been expelled from these lands and became refugees and internally displaced persons: "Policy of ethnic cleansing was carried out against our people. Armenians committed bloody crime - Khojaly genocide. Over 600 innocent, peaceful people, including more than 100 women and 60 children have been killed by Armenian vandals. More than 10 countries have recognized the Khojaly genocide as genocide.

"The United Nations has adopted four resolutions on the conflict which clearly show that the Armenian armed forces must withdraw immediately and unconditionally from the occupied lands. But those resolutions remain on paper. Those who adopt the resolutions are indifferent to the issue. Armenia uses this situation and continues occupation policy. Armenian people set its self-determination and they have own state. Azerbaijan will never allow second Armenian state to be established in historical Azerbaijani lands. In fact, this is very harmful, dangerous and sick logic".