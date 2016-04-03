​President: We have gained a great victory, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Our brave soldiers could prevent provocation. Moreover, they could get more favorable military positions."

Report informs, this was stated by President of Azerbaijan lham Aliyev at the meeting of the Security Council.

Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had strengthened their advantage on the front line: "As the result of military operations, - I would like to stress one more time, that this operation was conducted in response to provocation - we have gained a great military victory. On this occasion, I would like to congratulate our Armed Forces as well as the people of Azerbaijan. I am certain that all further provocations of the enemy will also be responded in the future. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are capable of it. Brave sons of Azerbaijan protect their own land, fight for their country, and heroically die for it. All the martyrs will always live and stay in our hearts."

12 brave soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been killed on the front line.