President ordered to provide Azerbaijani families taken hostage in Kelbajar with apartments

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed to provide the families of taken hostage in Kalbajar: Shahbaz Guliyev, Dilgam Asgarov and killed by Armenians Hasan Hasanov with apartments.

Report informs, it was stated by the head of the press service of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Elchin Gadimov. According to him, based on the order, these families will receive housing.

In July this year a Russian citizen Dilgam Askerov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by Armenian servicemen in Kalbajar and Hasan Hasanov was shot.