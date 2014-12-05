 Top
    Close photo mode

    President ordered to provide Azerbaijani families taken hostage in Kelbajar with apartments

    Elchin Gadimov: On the basis of orders these families will receive housing

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed to provide the families of taken hostage in Kalbajar: Shahbaz Guliyev, Dilgam Asgarov and killed by Armenians Hasan Hasanov  with apartments.

    Report informs, it was stated by the head of the press service of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Elchin Gadimov. According to him, based on the order, these families will receive housing.

    In July this year a Russian citizen Dilgam Askerov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage by Armenian servicemen in Kalbajar and Hasan Hasanov was shot.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi