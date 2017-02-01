President of UN Security Council: We don’t see noticeable progress in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ We don’t see noticeable progress in Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs referring to UN press service, Ukraine’s permanent representative in UN and President of UN Security Council Volodimir Yelchenko told.

Ukraine chairs United Nations Security Council from February 1.

According to Yelchenko, within its presidency Ukraine intends to call ministerial meeting on conflicts in Europe on February 21.

He noted that security in Europe and conflicts, and UN contribution to their resolution haven’t been discussed for a long time: “Last time it was related to situation in Balkans after Yugoslavian crisis. It was about early 90s and mid 90s”.

“If to look to Europe as a whole, there are number of frozen conflicts. In 90th years UN representations and missions attended part of them - Georgia and separately Abkhazia; but they don’t work now; currently OSCE or none at all is engaged in them. There is frozen conflict – Transnistria, where no progress is made, nothing is happening for a long time. OSCE Minsk group is engaged in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. But there isn’t any noticeable progress as well. And finally, we have Donbass”, V.Yelchenko stated.