    President of European Council: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority for the EU

    Donald Tusk: The conflict continues to inspire concern

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a priority for the EU.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, President of the European Council, Donald Tusk said at the joint briefing with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan.

    According to the information, during the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of international issues, including the need for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

    "The conflict continues to inspire concern, and for this reason the European Union has always supported the efforts of reconciliation and dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan", he said.

