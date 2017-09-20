President of Poland: Conflict in Karabakh can be settled exclusively by peaceful means

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The conflict in Karabakh can be settled exclusively by peaceful means.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, President of Poland Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan on the sidelines of the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations.

"The position of Poland on this issue has not changed, we are sure that the conflict must be settled peacefully and in accordance with the norms of international law", the Polish leader said.