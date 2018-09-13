 Top
    President of OSCE PA: Assembly remains committed to activity of Minsk group and its co-chairs

    © Report/ Elchin Murad

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ / OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) remains committed to the activity of the Minsk group and its co-chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President of the OSCE PA Georgy Tsereteli said during the visit to Armenia.

    Report informs citing the press service of the OSCE PA that at the same time the OSCE PA President said "the main responsibility for achieving concrete results and progress in the settlement lies with the political leadership of the involved parties."

