President of Azerbaijan had a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister in Dushanbe

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe, Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to create mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.