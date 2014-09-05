President of Azerbaijan: “Armenia's aggressive policy is the biggest threat to security in the region”

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Over twenty years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, our country has become a reliable partner contributed to the many activities of Alliance,” President of Azerbaijan said it in his speech in NATO summit in Wales.

President noted that Azerbaijan has an important role in regional security and stability: “In addition, an aggressive policy of Armenia occupied twenty percent of Azerbaijani territory, including Nagorno Karabakh and seven surrounding regions is the biggest threat to security in the region. Armenia has implemented a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, as the result of that, more than 1 million people became refugees and internally displaced persons. 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council require an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories. Unfortunately, Armenia continues to ignore them and the conflict remains unresolved. The conflict must be resolved on the basis of international law and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We appreciate NATO's position on this issue and its full support on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the previous summits. We do believe that NATO's loyalty to such an important part of international law will continue in the future. Thus, it unequivocally contributes to restore justice and divert internationally recognized borders from the wrong idea of changing by force.”