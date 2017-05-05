 Top
    President of Azerbaijan: Armenia grossly violating international law

    We have restored Armenian church in Baku, but Armenia destroyed our cultural monuments in the occupied territories

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is grossly violating international law."

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    The President said that the Armenian aggression, which ended with the occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 adjacent regions, led to the emergence of more than a million refugees and internally displaced persons.

    "We have restored Armenian church in Baku, but Armenia destroyed our cultural monuments in the occupied territories", said the head of state, noting that Armenia continues to flagrantly violate international law, not respecting the UN Security Council resolutions.

