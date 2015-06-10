Armenian President discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with Secretary General of the Socialist International

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Serzh Sargsyan received the Secretary General of the Socialist International Luis Ayala.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media during the meeting the parties discussed the threats to peace and stability in the region, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

L. Ayala is in Armenia to participate in the meeting of the group of the Socialist International in the CIS, Caucasus and Black Sea basin. Issues of democracy and conflict in the region discussed during the meeting. It was also attended by the Deputy Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan (SDPA) for Human Rights and the Deputy Salyaddin Allahverdiyev on advocacy issues Yashar Asadov.