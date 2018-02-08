 Top
    Close photo mode

    President: International ratings reflect power of Azerbaijani Army

    'All international organizations recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as territory of Azerbaijan'

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "All international organizations recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan. Historic grounds also strengthen our position."

    Report informs, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), President Ilham Aliyev said at today’s 6th Congress of the party in Baku.

    Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms of international law: "We can never allow establishment of the second Armenian state in Azerbaijani lands. The international rating reflects the strength of Azerbaijani Army."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi