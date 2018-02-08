President: International ratings reflect power of Azerbaijani Army

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "All international organizations recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan. Historic grounds also strengthen our position."

Report informs, Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), President Ilham Aliyev said at today’s 6th Congress of the party in Baku.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms of international law: "We can never allow establishment of the second Armenian state in Azerbaijani lands. The international rating reflects the strength of Azerbaijani Army."