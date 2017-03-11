President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - UPDATED

***10:40

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stefan Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

Russian co-chair Igor Popov said that despite new US and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, stands of the represented countries towards settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means remain unchanged and the co-chair countries want launch of substantial peace talks soon.

In the meeting, views exchanged on the current state and prospects of negotiations on the settlement of Karabakh conflict.