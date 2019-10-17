 Top

President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, Report informs citing AzerTag.

