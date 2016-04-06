President Ilham Aliyev met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs James Warlick, Igor Popov, Pierre Andreu and the Special Representative of the current OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Report informs, situation regarding recent events on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops has been discussed during the meeting.

Co-Chairs has appreciated ceasefire agreement. They stressed that current negotiations on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be intensified and the conflict should be resolved soon as a result of these talks.