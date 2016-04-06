 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

    The mediators have appreciated ceasefire agreement

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs James Warlick, Igor Popov, Pierre Andreu and the Special Representative of the current OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    Report informs, situation regarding recent events on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops has been discussed during the meeting.

    Co-Chairs has appreciated ceasefire agreement. They stressed that current negotiations on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be intensified and the conflict should be resolved soon as a result of these talks. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi