Azerbaijan President discusses Karabakh conflict with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber.

The parties widely discussed the issues related to settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is interested in soonest settlement of the conflict, adding the country spares no efforts towards liberating its internationally recognized lands from occupation. The head of state said it was important that Armenia also shows constructive position in this process, and added that delaying the settlement was unacceptable.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that it was important that the Minsk Group co-chairs and international organizations, including the European Union and its bodies take more active steps towards ensuring just solution of the dispute.

The current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-EU relations were discussed during the meeting.