President Ilham Aliyev: Baku will never agree to Nagorno-Karabakh independence

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "A compromise on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement is possible, the region could become an autonomous republic."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with Sputnik International News Agency.

"A reasonable compromise is possible: security of Nagorno Karabakh people, their livelihoods, self-government, implementation of various investment projects on the part of Azerbaijan. Also peaceful interaction between the two nations in terms of liberation of territories outside Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. We see the settlement of the conflict in such a way", he said.

At the same time, according to Ilham Aliyev, there can be no compromise on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. "We will never agree to Nagorno-Karabakh independence", he stressed.