President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's territorial integrity will never be subject of talks

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh is the historical land of Azerbaijan. The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within the framework of the Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, based on the UN Security Council resolutions. The Azerbaijani state and people will never allow second so-called Armenian state to be established in its ancient land. The territorial integrity of our country is not and will not be the subject of negotiations".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) under the motto "Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation" in Istanbul on October 20.

The head of state said he wants to draw the attention of participants to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "For over 25 years, Armenia has occupied the historical lands of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. More than 1 million of our compatriots have become refugees and internally displaced persons. In 1992, Armenia committed the Khojaly genocide. As a result of this military offense, 613 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, of which 106 were women and 63 were children. Thousands of people went missing and wounded. The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on the conflict.

In April 2016, civilians and servicemen were killed as a result of Armenian armed attack on the contact line. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Azerbaijan has determinedly prevented this provocation by Armenia, our army liberated one part of the lands from Armenian occupiers. Jojug Marjanli settlement, which was completely destroyed by Armenia, has been reconstructed. A school, medical station and mosque were built in the 150-house settlement. This mosque is similar to the Shusha Mosque destroyed by Armenians".