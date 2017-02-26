President Ilham Aliyev attends rally in Baku to commemorate 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide - UPDATED

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani capital hold a rally on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, the rally has started from the front of Baku Sea Port to the "Khojaly" monument. The event was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, government and state officials. Hundreds of thousands of people residing in Baku, as well witnesses of the Khojaly genocide rally to commemorate the genocide victims.

Participants of the nationwide rally and thousands of young people lined up along the streets and alleys with portraits of innocent victims of the bloody massacre - children, women and old people, photos of scenes of horrific events that occurred 25 years ago, as well posters and transparencies in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and French, describing demands for punishment of the tragedy perpetrators, giving political and legal assessment to this genocide, and calls on international community, as well names and surnames of the massacre victims in their hands. The roads along the route, building facades and balconies displayed calls and slogans "The world should recognize Khojaly genocide", "Justice for Khojaly!", "Do not forget Khojaly", "Away with Armenian fascism", "The Khojaly is genocide of the XX century", "Perpetrators will not go unpunished"," Khojaly tragedy - 25 years". The rally finished at the "Mother's Cry" monument. President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument, paid tribute to victims of the tragedy. The rally participants laid flowers at the monument, paid tribute to victims of the Khojaly genocide.