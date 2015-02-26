President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to commemorate Khojaly massacre victims

Baku.26 February.REPORT.AZ/ On February 26 1992, Armenian occupants committed one of the bloodiest crimes in the history of mankind in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

Report informs, thousands of Baku residents arrived at the Khojaly memorial on February 26 to pay tribute to victims of the genocide on its 23rd anniversary.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the commemorative ceremony.

A guard of honor was arranged near the memorial.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the monument.

Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Milli Majlis Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu laid flowers at the memorial.

The commemorative ceremony was attended by state and government officials, MPs, ministers, heads of committees and companies, leaders of religious confessions, as well as Khojaly genocide survivors.