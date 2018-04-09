President: A legal framework created for Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ “A legal framework has been created regarding the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Report informs, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at today's meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2018 and future tasks.

The head of state said that the resolution adopted at the “Eastern Partnership” conference of the European Union also reflects the justice and international law.