Preconceived video shot on Nagorno-Karabakh in VOA's Armenian Service removed

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ In "Voice of America" Armenian Service, a preconceived video shot on Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was removed (http://www.amerikayidzayn.com/media/video/2488132.html). Report informs referring to "AzerTAc", the site made a statement on it (http://www.amerikayidzayn.com/?refresh=1).

"On October 18, 2014, "Voice of America" Armenian Service placed 10-minute video shot about Nagorno-Karabakh on its website by violating the journalistic standards of balance and fair view of "Voice of America". We are sorry for the breach of our standards and we make sure that "Voice of America" Armenian Service will continuously work as reliable and authoritative source of news," said in a statement.