Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire by large-caliber machine guns, sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 17 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.