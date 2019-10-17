Defense Ministry: Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire from mortars

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using 60 millimeter mortar, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Javahirli, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.