Pope calls for solution of existing conflicts in the Caucasus

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis called politicians to the solution of existing conflicts in the region on first day of his visit to Georgia.

Report informs referring to Deutsche Welle, at his Friday meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvil in Tbilisi Pope said that any ethnics, language, religious or political difference cannot be used to turn "the conflicts into eternal tragedy”.

Also, Francis urged each country to follow law and sovereignty within the framework of international law. Pope wished Georgia prosperity in the way of peace and development. According to him, important condition of this way is living in peace together with nations and countries in the region. For this it is necessary to strengthen the confidence and respect.