Polish Health Worker joins “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Polish Health Worker, master at physiotherapy and master at public health Marta Wolosovicz, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report informs referring to the platform's press service, the statement says: “I consider that the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be one of the most important tasks of the modern world. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. But I want to emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations."

"Also, I would like to state the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Two nations have lived in peace for centuries. But as the result of unresolved conflict, the opinion of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war. I support peaceful co-existence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time. Considering noted reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."