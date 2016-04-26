A police department is among buildings shelled by Armenians - LIST

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ 23 houses and 1 administrative building shelled in Tartar district during the frontline events last night.

Report was told by Chief of Tartar District Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov.

He said that one of grad shells shot by Armenians exploded near the administrative building of Shusha District Police Department and caused serious damage to the building: 'Shells fell on 4 houses in Tartar district during firing of the frontline settlements by Armenians using heavy artillery weapons. In addition, 2 private houses damaged in Garaghaji village of the region, 6 in Hasangaya, 2 in Gaziyan, 3 in Gaynag and 2 in Sahlabad villages'.

Chief Executive added that one VAZ 21099 model car also damaged in Gaziyan village of Tartar district, one horse killed, as well as 3 cattle killed in Sahlabad village.