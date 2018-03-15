PM: If terrorists located in Karabakh threat to Azerbaijan, Turkey can come into action

https://report.az/storage/news/b48e63ce3ce86674b2d49f71ab3f8741/400fa4ac-8a82-4322-8115-c4a276cac3c0_292.jpg
Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Karabakh issue is a just cause of Azerbaijan. Turkey is beside Azerbaijan in the conflict settlement.”
Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said in Baku.
"International organizations also support Azerbaijan's just position. If there is a threat to Azerbaijan from terrorists located in Karabakh, Turkey can come into action", he added.
İlkin PirəliNews Author