Peskov: Russian and Azerbaijani presidents touch upon the Karabakh issue

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the talks.

Report informs, the Russian president's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

However, he did not disclose details of the negotiations.

"The leaders mainly discussed the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, they are completely comprehensive and broad. Karabakh issue was also touched upon", the Kremlin official said.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin visited Baku on June 12-13.