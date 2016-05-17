 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dmitry Peskov expresses cautious optimism in course of Karabakh settlement

    A spokesman for the Russian president expressed hope that meeting of the presidents in Vienna will allow the continuation of a durable truce

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Kremlin hopes that cautious optimism could be shown over settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs citing the Russian TASS, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov has stated.

    "We want to hope that there is reason for cautious optimism regarding that the meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienn will allow the continuation of a durable truce," D.Peskov said.

    He noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry is making efforts to facilitate conflict resolution.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi