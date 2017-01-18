Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office visits Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk visited Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, he met with leader of Armenian separatists in Karabakh Bako Sahakyan.

According to information, the situation on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces and number of issues related to the conflict settlement were discussed.