Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will hold monitoring on frontline

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 13, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Qazakh region.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.