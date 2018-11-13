 Top
    Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to conduct ceasefire monitoring on contact line

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ On 14 November 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Fuzuli region, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry. The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lt Col Alexander Nepokrytykh will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and the representative of the HLPG Lt Col Harry O’Connor will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia

