Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman met with Armenian defense minister

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan met with personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.
Report informs referring to the Armenian media, situation on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijani border discussed at the meeting.
Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed concern about the periodic aggravation of the situation on the contact line and promised to take appropriate steps.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author