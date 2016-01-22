 Top
    Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman met with Armenian defense minister

    Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed concern about periodic aggravation of the situation on the contact line

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan met with personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk. 

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, situation on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijani border discussed at the meeting.

    Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed concern about the periodic aggravation of the situation on the contact line and promised to take appropriate steps.

