    Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman informed about aggravation of situation on contact line

    However, neither he nor his field assistants has not yet arrived at the scene

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was informed about aggravation of situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    However, neither the Personal Representative to theOSCE Chairperson-in-Office nor his field assistants has not yet arrived at the scene.

