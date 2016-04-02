Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman informed about aggravation of situation on contact line

https://report.az/storage/news/c07f3d1c8a825d08f21d6455129ff9a9/a4047d00-fc12-403b-8010-d837ab06b0a9_292.jpg
Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was informed about aggravation of situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.
However, neither the Personal Representative to theOSCE Chairperson-in-Office nor his field assistants has not yet arrived at the scene.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author