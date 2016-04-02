Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman informed about aggravation of situation on contact line

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was informed about aggravation of situation on contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

However, neither the Personal Representative to theOSCE Chairperson-in-Office nor his field assistants has not yet arrived at the scene.