    Permanent Under Secretary of NATO: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can't have a military solution

    An immediate easing of tensions and diplomatic progress under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group is necessary

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can't have a military solution.

    Report informs, Permanent Under Secretary of NATO, Alexander Vershbow has posted on Twitter page after the meeting with Armenian Deputy Defense Minister David Tonoyan in Brussels.

    "An immediate easing of tensions and diplomatic progress under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group is necessary", stated Alexander Vershbow.

