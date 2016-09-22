Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to OSCE made a statement of protest over Armenia’s military exercises in Aghdam

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE made a statement of protest in connection with the regular military exercises launched by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Aghdam region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, the statement addressed to the OSCE participating states declares that dust cloud as a result of shots from heavy artillery and engineering during the exercises is clearly visible from the residential points on the frontal zone.

The statement strongly condemns such a provocative action of Armenia: "This provocation of Armenia is a direct affront to the peace initiatives of co-chairing countries involved in the mediation process at the highest political level. Such a behavior of Armenia calls into question the sincerity of Armenian leadership against peace talks and co-chairs."

In this regard, the mission calls Germany, which is presiding in the OSCE, Minsk Group members and co-chairing states unequivocally condemn this irresponsible action of Armenia and urges to keep Armenia from actions that harm the dynamics in negotiation process achieved in recent months.