Permanent fire position and UAV of Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed - VIDEO

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, the military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed permanent fire position, shelling the positions of our troops and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the reconnaissance flights over the positions of our Armed Forces in the direction of Talish village.
Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the enemy suffered losses.
