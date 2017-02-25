 Top
    Close photo mode

    Permanent fire position and UAV of Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed - VIDEO

    The enemy suffered losses

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 25, the military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed permanent fire position, shelling the positions of our troops and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out the reconnaissance flights over the positions of our Armed Forces in the direction of Talish village.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the enemy suffered losses.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi